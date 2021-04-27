IPL 2021: AB de Villiers becomes sixth batsman to achieve THIS massive record in history of the league

South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batsman AB de Villiers on Tuesday became the sixth batsman in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score 5000 runs. De Villiers needed 22 runs to reach the mark before his side's game against the Delhi Capitals.

Not just he made those 22 runs, he made 53 more as the 37-year old worked his way to another outstanding innings for the men in red and gold. De Villiers was on 21 and he breached the 5000-run mark with a six of the leg-spinner, Amit Mishra.

De Villiers continued from that point and stayed unbeaten till the end to help his side get to 171 in their 20 overs for the loss of five wickets. De Villiers became the fastest to reach the mark in terms of balls, i.e., 3288 balls. The next best is David Warner, who achieved the record in 3554 balls.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli leads the most run-getters list with 6041 runs, followed by Suresh Raina (5472), Shikhar Dhawan (5462), Rohit Sharma (5431) and David Warner (5390).