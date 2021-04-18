IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first; two debutants for DC including Steve Smith

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the Punjab Kings in Match No 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition. Skipper Rishabh Pant said that dew was the reason for them choosing to field first and they have to make use of the first 10 overs.

The birthday boy KL Rahul, captain of Punjab Kings said that the first six overs will be key batting first and will have to keep wickets in hand. As far as the changes are concerned it rained debuts on Sunday as many as three debutants for respective teams in total.

While Punjab Kings handed debut to Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, who now plays for Kerala, Jalaj Saxena in place of Murugan Ashwin and Delhi Capitals made two changes bringing in Steve Smith in place of Ajinkya Rahane and Baroda pacer Lukman Meriwala in place of Tom Curran.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh