IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals go atop in points table owing to another Shikhar-Prithvi special

Delhi Capitals romped to the top of the points table as they beat the Punjab Kings convincingly by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to notch up their sixth win of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in just their eighth game.

It was the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw again as they demoralised a bowling unit again, for the fourth time in this season and broke the back of the chase inside the powerplay itself. Pacer Riley Meredith troubled Prithvi Shaw with his speeds as he consistently clocked 140 km/hr.

But, once he got through his initial spell of two overs, he was severe on the leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowler Mohammed Shami and raced to 39 off just 21 balls smashing three sixes and as many fours. However, he was dismissed by the Punjab Kings' star in their last game, Harpreet Brar, on the first ball after the powerplay.

After which Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan milked singles and occasional boundaries to keep the scorecard ticking and the required run-rate in check. Smith got out after hitting a couple of boundaries, but Shikhar Dhawan continued on his purple patch as he brought up his third fifty of the season as he was back on the top of the most run-getters list.

After which, it was a formality as the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer hit two sixes and four off Meredith in the 18th over and Delhi Capitals finished the game in 17.4 overs to give their side a clinical victory in the end.

Earlier, it was the stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal, who stood and put his hand up for the Punjab side as he scored 62 runs off his last 26 balls to finish unbeaten on 99 off just 58 balls after a slow start. Agarwal anchored the floundering innings of his side as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and his innings took them to a respectable score of 166/6, which, however, didn't prove to be enough.