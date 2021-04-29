IPL 2021 DC vs KKR head-to-head stats, records, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers, everything you need to know

Delhi Capitals, the last year's runners-up have had a fantastic start to their campaign in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with four wins in the first five games but will be heartbroken after the one-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game. While the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had an exact opposite start to their campaign as they have won just four games out of the six they have played.

Delhi Capitals, who have changed their fortunes since their rebranding and the change in name in 2019 have had an advantage over the Kolkata side winning four out of the last five encounters. The two games in Ahmedabad were completely opposite in terms of the dew as in the second game the sandstorm wiped out any chances of the dew, but the side winning the toss will still want to bowl first.

Head-to-head: 26 games; KKR - 14, DC - 11, NR - 1

The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals have faced each other 26 times in the 13 seasons since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and the men in purple and gold have won 14 games, while the Delhi Capitals have won 11 of the 26 encounters between the two sides, with one being abandoned due to rain.

In the last season, the two sides met twice and both sides won one game each. In the first encounter, skipper Shreyas Iyer starred for the men in blue with an exposure innings of 88 runs off just 39 balls to help the Capitals reach a score of 228 which they defended by 18 runs. In the reverse fixture, it was the Kolkata Knight Riders, who beat the Capitals comprehensively by 59 runs owing to superb innings from Nitish Rana (81), Sunil Narine (64) and a five-wicket haul by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Shreyas Iyer leads the most runs list

Delhi Capitals regular skipper Shreyas Iyer is the leading run-scorer in the DC vs KKR clashes over the years, scoring 425 runs. Iyer is followed by former Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir, who has 414 runs to his name in these games.

Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker

Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Sunil Narine Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in DC vs KKR clashes with 20 scalps. Narine is followed by former KKR and current Delhi Capitals pacer, Umesh Yadav, who has 13 wickets to his name in these games.