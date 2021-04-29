IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals hold Kolkata Knight Riders to 154/6 despite Andre Russell's late blitz

Delhi Capitals restricted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 154 runs in their 20 overs, despite some late hitting by the birthday boy Andre Russell for the men in purple and gold. Russell remained unbeaten on 45 off 27 balls hitting two fours and four sixes, but KKR lost wickets at regular intervals, which didn't help their cause as at one point they looked like reaching a score of somewhere around 135.