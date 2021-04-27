IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first and bring in Ishant Sharma; RCB make two changes

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match No 22 of 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). DC skipper Rishabh Pant said that the wickets looked dry, so they wanted to bowl first before the dew set in.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that they would have bowled first as well suggesting that dew is a big factor in Ahmedabad. Kohli said that dew came in early, so would not have mattered much and thus would want to set up a nice foundation before their big-hitters come into the equation.

Both sides made changes to their line-ups. While Delhi Capitals brought in pacer Ishant Sharma in place of Ravichandran Ashwin, who has made himself unavailable, while RCB made two changes bringing in Rajat Patidar and Daniel Sams in place of Navdeep Saini and Daniel Christian.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal