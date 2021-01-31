IPL 2021 Dates and Schedule: Tournament likely to start from THIS date

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to start from April 11, once the domestic competitions are over. BCCI had announced the staging of Men's domestic one-day competition - Vijay Hazare Trophy - and senior women's one-day tournament as part of India's truncated domestic season for this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council have almost finalised the day for the tournament, which will most likely be held in India this year.

Speaking to the The Times of India, a BCCI official said, "The final decision will be taken by IPL GC but 11th April is the tentative date to start IPL 2021. The series against England finishes in March and players will get good break with 11th April start for IPL 14th."

While the final of the 2021 IPL would somewhere be around the first week of June. The two-month India-England series will end on March 28 with the final of the third ODI in Pune. Many other international series will be ending at similar time, at the end of March. The two-week period will allow the players to travel, fulfill the quarantine and sposnsorship requirements for the respective franchises.

The mini-auction for the upcoming season will be held in Chennai on February 18, after the releases and retentions that took place last week.