IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat first against CSK; both teams make two changes

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and the chosen to bat first against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match No 23 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH skipper David Warner said that he chose to bat first because they haven't batted first yet in this year's competition in the five games they have played.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that he was happy to bowl first as the wicket looked a bit tacky and he said that on the night before the game, there was lot of dew and it could come into play in the latter half of the game.

Both sides made two changes. Sunrisers Hyderabad brought back Sandeep Sharma and Manish Pandey in place of Abhishek Sharma and Virat Singh, while the Chennai Super Kings brought in Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi in place of Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir.

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul