IPL 2021: Twitterati come up with hilarious reactions as Sam Curran smashes Tom on 'National Siblings Day'

The Curran brothers having played together for England recently in the white-ball leg of the Indian tour were up against each other in the second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals.

Having taken the wicket of Ambati Rayudu, Tom Curran had bowled his first two overs miserly giving just 10 runs. He came back for his final spell in the 17th over, bowling to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his younger brother Sam. After good five balls, Tom drifted a fuller delivery towards the leg side and Sam just guided it towards the fine-leg for his first boundary off Tom.

This was just the teaser as Sam got more severe on Tom in the 19th over of CSK's innings as he ripped into the right-arm pacer. The third ball of the over, a full-toss Sam hit a six, the next ball a shorter delivery he hit another maximum, a slower fuller ball on the next, he hit it towards the covers for a four and Tom's figures were in tatters as the left-hander raced away to 29* off just 12 balls and finishing with 34 off just 15 balls.

The Curran brothers, who have most of the domestic cricket together have been up against each other a couple of times in the IPL and this time again, Sam had the wood over Tom. Another important context to this battle was that all of this transpired on 'National Siblings Day'.

The netizens had a field day seeing Sam destroy his elder brother. Here are some of the reactions:

Tom Curran must have broken toys of Sam Curran in childhood. Look at the rage. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 10, 2021

DC also trust Tom Curran... His brother having a good time. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 10, 2021

National siblings day & Sam Curran smashing Tom Curran #CSKvsDC — Nidhi Singh (@nidhi128singh) April 10, 2021

No Christmas gift this year for Sam Curran from this brother#CSKvsDC — Deepak Iyer (@bdepak) April 10, 2021