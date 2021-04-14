Trending#

IPL 2021: Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan apologises to KKR fans after his side's monumental choke vs Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders needed 31 runs off the last five overs to win against the Mumbai Indians and lost the game by 10 runs.


Shah Rukh Khan KKR

Bollywood superstar and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan apologised to KKR fans after his side's humiliating loss | Photo: BCCI / IPL

Updated: Apr 14, 2021, 06:38 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a shocker of half an hour in the wee hours of their second game of the IPL 2021 campaign against the Mumbai Indians as the Eoin Morgan-led side bottled chasing 31 runs off the final five overs. No one, the fans, experts, cricketers, the celebrities world over could believe what was transpiring in front of their eyes as batsmen like Dinesh Karthika and Andre Russell were finding it difficult to get the ball off the square when the run-rate was pretty much achievable.

KKR were cruising for the most part of the game and even the team management would be puzzled seeing how did they come from 104 in 13 overs to 142/7 in their 20 overs. The leg-spinner Rahul Chahar started the wickets procession in the ninth over removing the opening batsman Shubamn Gill as his first scalp of the night.

After which, Chahar just kept chipping at the wickets as he took wickets in the 11th, 13th, and the 15th over of the innings, taking wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and skipper Eoin Morgan. Krunal Pandya, on the other hand, was the miser and removed Shakib Al Hasan in an important breakthrough for his team. 

Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell didn't have an answer to some tight bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Boult and KKR fell short by 10 runs off the target.

Bollywood superstar and team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan apologised to the fans of the KKR side after a humiliating loss. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!"

Not just Shah Rukh, many people failed to come to terms with what they just witnessed.

