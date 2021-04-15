IPL 2021: Morris' redemption, Miller's knock help Rajasthan clinch thriller against Delhi

The South African duo of Chris Morris and David Miller helped Rajasthan Royals put aside the disappointment of their last game and win a thriller against the Delhi Capitals as they chased down 35 runs off the last three overs owing to some extraordinary hitting in the death overs by the tall all-rounder.

Morris, who came in at No 8 when his side required 58 runs off the last five overs gave himself time before launching into his South African counterpart Kagiso Rabada. Morris hit two huge sixes in the 19th over bowled by Rabada and got 15 runs in total to leave 12 runs in the final to win.

And, Tom Curran's slower deliveries didn't work at all as one half-tracker and another one a full toss and it was game set match for the Royals. However, it wasn't that easy for the men in pink after they were reduced to 42/5 in just 9.2 overs, chasing a modest target of 148 runs.

Delhi Capitals bowlers, like their opponents, produced a brilliant early display of fast bowling as Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan kept chipping at the wickets. First Woakes removed both the openers then it was Rabada's turn to send back the last game's centurion Sanju Samson to get him caught at slip.

After which, Delhi were in cruise control of the game before David Miller slowly and gradually started breathing down their neck. Miller stitched a 48-run partnership with Rahul Tewatia off 33 balls and let RR come back into the game. He got out after hitting a couple of sixes, but his innings of 62 runs off 43 balls ensured RR weren't out of this. And, Morris stamped his authority on the fact.

Earlier, it was another comeback man, Jaydev Unadkat, who starred with the ball for the Royals as he made the full use of change-ups and slower balls to fox the Delhi batsman as they couldn't get out of that hole. Skipper Rishabh Pant played a magnificent hand of 51 runs off 32 balls, which helped Delhi reach 147 on a surface where cutters were gripping and it wasn't easy for the new batsman to come and start hitting from the word-go.