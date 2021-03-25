IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings head to Mumbai for tournament preparations

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings will travel to Mumbai ahead of the upcoming 2021 edition of the league and camp there for a month.

The MS Dhoni-led side will play their first five matches in Mumbai – against Delhi Capitals (April 10), Punjab Kings (April 16), Rajasthan Royals (April 19), Kolkata Knight Riders (April 21) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 25) – before moving to Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata for the rest of the league stage fixtures.

All matches of IPL 14 will be played at neutral venues, with the Playoffs and final set to be held in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30.

The men in Yellow began their pre-season preparatory camp with available players at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai from March 8, with skipper Dhoni leading the way.

“The players felt the fortnight-long camp was very beneficial. We also had four or five days of open nets,” Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan said.

The Super Kings signed off the 2020 edition in the UAE with three wins on the trot to complete their league engagements with six victories in 14 matches.

#Yellove on the move! All set to coast along from the east to the west! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/T2YhzRffoA — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 25, 2021

“After the previous season, Dhoni told us that he’d reach Chennai in March to prepare for the 2021 edition. True to his word, he was here,” the CEO added, hailing the captain’s commitment and focus.

The Super Kings are one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, having qualified for the Playoffs in 10 of their 11 seasons, reached the final eight times and lifted the trophy thrice.

“We are very confident that the team will do well this season given the kind of replacements that we’ve got and the preparations so far,” Viswanathan concluded.

The Super Kings picked six players at the auction in February, which includes off-spin bowling all-rounders Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham, after trading top-order batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals.