IPL 2021: 'Bundesliga, Premier League led the way for sport happening amid lockdown,' says KKR skipper Morgan

The COVID-19 Tsunami has taken over India in the last two weeks especially when the citizens of the country are struggling for proper treatment and are dying on the streets and in ambulances. The Tsunami has also found the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its way and the players have started to pull themselves out midway due to the current situation in India, in their families, or whether the overseas players.

However, the BCCI has confirmed that the IPL will continue to go on and the administrators have ensured that IPL will be over once all the players have successfully reached their homes safely after the tournament is over. Also, it isn't the first time that a sporting tournament has gone on during the pandemic, especially during the lockdown.

England and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan, after his side's win against the Punjab Kings, said that they themselves experienced a similar sort of situation in the UK, especially during the second lockdown amidst a sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Asked about the sport being continued during a tough situation like this in the virtual press conference, skipper Eoin Morgan said, "Certainly in the UK last year we went through severe lockdown for a prolonged periods of time, and it looked for a long time cricket wasn’t going to be played.

"I think when we first came out of the lockdown, I remember the first sport being on TV was probably in New Zealand and in Australia. It was the Rugby Union’s league and then slowly, the Bundesliga started and the Premier League started. And that almost displayed that you can play while the country is almost in full lockdown. So, certainly, there’s a template to make that happen, it has happened. But also, as long as it doesn’t disturb what’s happening in the public eye," Morgan added.

Talking about the grim situation in India, for which his KKR teammate Pat Cummins also has donated $50000, Morgan said, "We are constantly talking about this situation that’s unfolding outside of our bubble. It’s not nice to be honest, watching from afar, certainly considering how lucky we are to be in a bubble and not be affected by it very much.

“We obviously lend our support and heartfelt attitude to everybody who is ill or going through tough times... we fight this together, no matter where in the world you are, and so things like social distancing, going out wearing masks, and just generally trying to stay as safe as you can, are very important messages to portray.”

KKR, by the virtue of this win, climbed to fifth place in the points table, with two wins in six games, now just behind the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, who also have the same number of wins, with one less game played.