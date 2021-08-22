IPL 2021: Big blow for Rajasthan Royals as THIS star player ruled out before tournament

With pacer Jofra Archer set to miss the cricketing action for the rest of the year, Rajasthan Royals have been dealt with another body blow as their star opening batsman Jos Buttler will not take part in the second phase of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he and his wife Louise are expecting their second child.

Buttler, who scored his maiden century in T20s in the Royals' last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, before the suspension of the 2021 IPL in May has left a big hole in their batting line-up especially in the top-order and with uncertainty over Ben Stokes' availability, RR needed to replace him with someone of pedigree and they did.

The Royals have signed up New Zealand's hard-hitting Glenn Phillips as Buttler's replacement and this is the first replacement player signing for men in pink.

Phillips, who took the international stage by a storm last year hitting the fastest T20I century for a Kiwi in just 46 balls has been plying his trade in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Jamaica Tallwahs for a few years now and recently featured in The Hundred for Welsh Fire and played a knock fo 80 runs off just 35 balls in their final league game.

This will be Phillips' first IPL season and the Royals will be hoping for a massive season from the Kiwi, alongside the likes of Liam Livingstone, who is in the form of his life and domestic Indian players.

Earlier Royal Challengers Bangalore announced three new player replacement signings in the form of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera and Tim David, who replaced Finn Allen, Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams in the squad.