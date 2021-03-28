Headlines

IPL 2021: After Virat Kohli’s plea, BCCI takes this BIG decision ahead of IPL 14

It is to be noted that India skipper Virat Kohli had recently said that there is a need to remove the soft signals.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 28, 2021, 07:49 AM IST

International cricket witnessed a lot of debate over ‘soft signal’ controveries in the last few days and now the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to do away with 'soft signal' in IPL 2021, which is scheduled to start from April 9.

It is to be noted that India skipper Virat Kohli had recently said that there is a need to remove the soft signals when referring to a decision to the third-umpire by the on-field umpires. 'Soft signal' is offered by on field umpires to the third umpire in case of debatable decisions.

Speaking to ANI, sources said that the BCCI decided to do away with the practice of 'soft signal' in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League in order to to avoid any confusion in making umpiring decisions.

"There have been cases wherein the soft signal has kind of created confusion rather than giving clarity to the third umpire and that is why it was felt that going back to the old method of referring decisions to the third umpire if the on-field umpires are not sure should be followed," the source said.

Speaking on the soft signal issue, Kohli had said: "If it hits the stumps or missing the stumps, it should not matter how much the ball is clipping because it is creating a lot of confusion. One more factor that needs to be considered is how the fielding team responds to a dismissal that is claimed. This is somewhere defining the soft signals as well. You have to question what the spirit of the game is and what those guidelines are because if things like that happen with the Indian cricket team overseas then you are talking about a completely different conversation about the spirit of the game. So look, it is a serious thing which needs to be considered because there is a lot at stake in bigger tournaments. You do not want any grey area hampering the game and it leaves with you no clarity."

