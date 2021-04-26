Headlines

IPL 2021: After R Ashwin, two more star players pull out of tournament over COVID-19 fears

On Monday, it was reported by the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) that many Australian players are ‘nervous about securing safe passage back home.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 26, 2021, 12:28 PM IST

After R Ashwin, Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson of Royal Challengers Bangalore have also decided to end their stint at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Although Zampa and Richardson pulled out of the IPL 2021 due to ‘personal reasons’ it is widely believed that they decided to cut short their stint in the cash-rich T20 league due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

“Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore offers complete support to them in all the possible way we can,” Virat Kohli’s RCB said in a statement on Monday (April 26).

On Monday, it was reported by the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) that many Australian players are ‘nervous about securing safe passage back home after the (Scott) Morrison government (Australian government) reduced the number of incoming passengers allowed from India.’

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also taken a break from the 2021 edition of the IPL 2021 and announced his decision to return home in Chennai, where he played his side's last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which the men in blue won.

Ashwin said that his family and extended family are fighting a battle against COVID-19 and it was important for him to stay with them and support them in these tough times. He communicated this message on Twitter tagging his franchise. The 34-year old also suggested that he may return to the DC setup again in this season if the situation improves.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote, "I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals."

It is to be noted that India is fighting a tough battle against COVID-19 with around 3.5 lakh daily Covid-19 cases.

