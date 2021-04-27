IPL 2021: After Pat Cummins, former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee donates for oxygen supplies in India

After Pat Cummins, another Australian fast bowler has come forward to support the ones in need in India due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Brett Lee, who last played for Australia in 2012 is in India as part of the experts' panel with the host broadcaster for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Lee has donated 1 Bitcoin (BTC), which translates to INR 41 Lakh, to Crypto Relief for providing oxygen supplies to hospitals across India. Ina statement issued on Twitter, the 44-year old wrote, "India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart."

“It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I’d like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India. www.cryptorelief.in," he added.

Lee also asked for everyone to be united in the battles against the coronavirus and said that this is the time to support the frontline workers.

"Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I’d also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times.

"I request people to take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing," Lee further added.

Lee also appreciated Cummins for his initiative as the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer donated $50000, around INR 37 Lakh for the oxygen supplies in the PM CARES fund.