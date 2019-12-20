Headlines

Cricket

IPL 2020: Will Kolkata Knight Riders' Pravin Tambe become oldest player to play in IPL?

It was against Delhi Daredevils, Tambe made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Dec 20, 2019

Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become the oldest player ever to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he takes the field in the 2020 season fo the tournament.

IPL franchise Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) paid Rs 20 lakh to secure the services of the 48-year-old.

It was against Delhi Daredevils, Tambe made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41.

During the 2020 auction on December 19, the Kolkata-franchise made Australian pacer Pat Cummins the most expensive foreign player with a price tag of Rs 15.5 crore.

KKR picked up England's WorldCup-Winning skipper Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore, allrounders Sam Curran and Chris Woakes also cracked up big price tags when he joined Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively.

While DC secured Shimron Hetmyer for 7.75 crores, Chris Morris joined RCB for a mammoth price tag of Rs 10 crore.

