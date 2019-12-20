IPL 2020: Will Kolkata Knight Riders' Pravin Tambe become oldest player to play in IPL?

It was against Delhi Daredevils, Tambe made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41.

Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become the oldest player ever to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he takes the field in the 2020 season fo the tournament.



IPL franchise Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) paid Rs 20 lakh to secure the services of the 48-year-old.



It was against Delhi Daredevils, Tambe made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41.

Your passion and love for the sport is quite inspirational, Pravin Tambe



Kolkata is all pumped-up to have you in the 23-Knight squad #KKR #IPL2020 #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPLAuction2020 pic.twitter.com/r5zkuDcteY — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 20, 2019

During the 2020 auction on December 19, the Kolkata-franchise made Australian pacer Pat Cummins the most expensive foreign player with a price tag of Rs 15.5 crore.



KKR picked up England's WorldCup-Winning skipper Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore, allrounders Sam Curran and Chris Woakes also cracked up big price tags when he joined Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively.

While DC secured Shimron Hetmyer for 7.75 crores, Chris Morris joined RCB for a mammoth price tag of Rs 10 crore.