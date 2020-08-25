Headlines

IPL 2020: Which team suffers in finals – Chennai Super Kings or Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have featured in eight and three IPL finals respectively but MS Dhoni’s side has won the trophy three times while Virat Kohli is yet to get success.

Siddharth Vishwanathan

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 02:54 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. One is led by MS Dhoni, the other by Virat Kohli. Two great cricketers, two most admired figures in the cricketing world. Dhoni is the greatest captain ever, while Kohli is on the path of greatness. The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is dubbed the Kaveri Derby. As heated as the political battle between the two states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is over water, the IPL intensity amongst the fans and the teams is equal if not more. The match between the two is one of the marquee clashes of the IPL.

On paper, there is simply no comparison between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. MS Dhoni’s side has won the tournament three times while Virat Kohli is yet to taste IPL success. However, if one looks at it from a different angle, there is one thing which is similar to both teams. In fact, Royal Challengers Bangalore have endured it less than the Chennai Super Kings. The factor here is the loss in finals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost three finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 while Chennai Super Kings have reached the final in 2008, 2010,2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019. If one takes out the finals of 2010, 2011 and 2018 as Chennai Super Kings won the title, they have lost more IPL finals than Royal Challengers Bangalore even.

‘Choking’ in IPL finals

Chennai Super Kings made the final of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. Blessed with a galaxy of stars, MS Dhoni’s team were upset by the less-fancied Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling last ball finish. Royal Challengers Bangalore, who escaped the wooden spoon in 2008, reached the final in 2009 but they ended up losing to Deccan Chargers in an unexpected result. Chennai Super Kings seemed to have broken the finals jinx with wins in 2010 and 2011, with the 2011 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, from that point in time, Chennai Super Kings have been hurt in the finals. In 2012, they were undone by a spirited performance from Kolkata Knight Riders while in 2013, 2015 and 2019, they have endured continued heartbreak against the Mumbai Indians. In 2018, they reached the final after been banned for two years and their redemption was complete when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

During that period, Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the IPL final in 2016 thanks to Virat Kohli’s Bradmanesque run. In the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they were on course with Chris Gayle and Kohli smashing fifties but once Kohli fell, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost by eight runs and for the third time, their final hopes were dashed.

Chennai Super Kings hurting more

If one has to take out the three finals, then Chennai Super Kings have lost more finals than Royal Challengers Bangalore. Five finals losses as compared to three is a huge dent in their reputation as the total package. However, what elevates Chennai Super Kings is that they have three IPL titles to their credit. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, do not have a single win. Chennai Super Kings have consistently entered the knockouts while Royal Challengers Bangalore, ever since 2016, have occupied the bottom spot. If there is only one thing that Royal Challengers Bangalore can boast of, it is that they have tasted defeat in the final less times than their rival. For Chennai Super Kings, though, had results gone their way in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019, we would have seen them as an eight-time champion. That is something unbelievable.

