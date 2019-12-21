Headlines

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli reveals his take on Royal Challengers Bangalore's business at IPL Auction

The Bangalore franchise bought in eight new faces, which includes top names like Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 06:52 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his delight with his side's business at the Indian Premier League 2020 Auction on Thursday (December 19) in Kolkata.

The Bangalore franchise bought in eight new faces, which includes top names like Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn.

“I am very happy with the players that we have selected and really looking forward to the new season. We’ve had a lot of discussions on the structure and balance of the team and this looks like a good start for us,” Kohli said.

“I believe it all comes down to every individual to give out their best performance during the league and to enjoy the best form of cricket by playing bold.”

Mike Hesson, RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations, told the press that the franchise's attempts at the auction were to bring in cricketers who will combine well with the retained squad.

“We want a squad that can have balance and adapt to any conditions both at home and away. To pick players who help us maximise our budget judiciously took a thoughtful approach. I am very pleased with the way auction went."

“We wanted the majority of our overseas players to bring plenty of international experience in order to add and share knowledge with the exciting developing talents we already have at RCB. When we look at any overseas player to bring to RCB, it’s not only about talent, but where else can they contribute,” Hesson said.

“Chris Morris and Isuru Udana both provide all round packages being able to bowl at any time in the innings, especially death overs. Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn have the ability to take wickets in the Power Play and bring some hostility and experience to our attack."

“We have picked a local talent in Pavan Deshpande who provides us batting cover, his power and flexibility where he bats is a very useful addition to the squad,” he added.

