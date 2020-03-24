IPL 2020: This is how IPL used CSK skipper MS Dhoni's photo to spread coronavirus awareness

Due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, clubs, franchises and sports bodies are trying to keep fans entertained through the internet.

The virus has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

To raise awareness, the Indian Premier League (IPL) official Twitter account on Tuesday (March 24) posted a photograph of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, urging everyone to stay at home.

"Stay Home Stay safe you guys," IPL's tweet read.

Earlier in this month, BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

On March 23, reports suggested that the country's cricketing governing body is also considering to further delay the league.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

India so far has 492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.