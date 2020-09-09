IPL 2020 team profile: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to end their trophy drought

Called as the 'underachievers' - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - have never won the IPL but finished runners-up on three occasions in 2009, 2011 and 2016. The team even holds the record of both the highest and the lowest totals in the IPL with 263/5 and 49 respectively.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, it has always been about the good in one aspect of the game but terrible in one. When the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were on song, it was the middle order and the bowlers that let them down in a big way. Now, the bowling has come good thanks to the presence of Yuzvendra Chahal but their batting is once again too reliant on de Villiers and Kohli. Although Parthiv Patel has stepped up on occasion, the opposition team’s blueprint has been clear. Get Kohli and de Villiers out cheaply and the rest will be blown away.

Despite having the best of the best players in the squad, the fact that Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won the IPL is a damning indictment. IPL 2019 was bad for the franchise, having won five, lost eight and tied one. Consequently, they ended at the bottom of the points table for the second time (previously in 2017).

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad:

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore support staff:

Mike Hesson (Team Director), Simon Katich (Head coach), Sridharan Sriram (Batting coach), Adam Griffith (bowling coach), Malolan Rangarajan (Head of scouting), Shanker Basu (Strength and conditioning coach), Evan Speechly (Physiotherapist), Navnita Gautam (Sports massage therapist)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian player to watch out for:

Virat Kohli: One of the most feared cricketers, Kohli certainly is the best in the business. When he brings his aggression on to the field, its a delight to watch him bat and field. And if he gets going, there is simply no stopping him.

Royal Challengers Bangalore overseas player to watch out for:

AB de Villiers: He has been a solid support to the RCB skipper and has helped the squad in many ways. Even after retiring from international cricket, AB de Villiers is one of the best in T20 cricket. AB's 360-degree hitting can surely light the stadiums up in IPL 2020.

Aaron Finch: The new addition to the camp, Aaron Finch will add value to the squad. If he begins, all the fielders are good for a run and he is sure to make an impact in IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore past IPL record:

2008: League stage

2009: Runners-up

2010: Eliminator

2011: Runners-up

2012: 5th

2013: 5th

2014: 7th

2015: Second qualifier

2016: Runners-up

2017: 8th

2018: 6th

2019: 8th