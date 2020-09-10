Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

IPL 2020 team profile: Mumbai Indians look for five-star glory

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in IPL history with four titles to their name.

Latest News

Karen Noronha

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 06:38 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise in IPL history with four title wins to their name. They have also won the now-defunct Champions League twice and are arguably, the team with the biggest fan base.  Owned by India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, the franchise is the most expensive team in the league. 

The team, in the initial year, when they had the likes of Sachin Tendulkar in the squad, faced struggles. From the year 2008-2009, they saw many ups and downs, however, once they purchased Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and the captaincy was handed over to him, the side saw changes emerge as they went on to become a strong team.

It was in 2019 when they broke the record to become the only franchise to win the most IPL titles after they defeated arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a run. As for the 2020 edition, in IPL auction, MI added six new names - Chris Lynn (2 crores), Nathan Coulter-Nile (8 crores), Saurabh Tiwary (50 lakh), Mohsin Khan (20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (20 lakh), Balwant Rai Singh (20 lakh), to their squad.

Mumbai Indians full squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.

Mumbai Indians support staff: 

Mahela Jayawardene (Head coach), Robin Singh (Batting coach), Shane Bond (bowling coach), Sachin Tendulkar (Batting mentor), James Pamment (Fielding coach), Nitin Patel (physiotherapist), Amit Shah (Sports massage therapist), Paul Chapman (Strength and conditioning coach), Pratik Kadam (Assistant trainer), Kinita Kadakia Patel (Nutritionist)

Mumbai Indians Indian player to watch out for:

Rohit Sharma: After his fiery performance at the 2019 World Cup, the MI skipper will look to carry forward the same at the IPL 2020 edition. Everybody knows about the capability of the 'Hitman' who can take the game away from the opposition.

Hardik Pandya: The new father will be back to playing after undergoing surgery. The all-rounder just recovered from a back injury and is 100 per cent game ready. 

Jasprit Bumrah: Probably the world’s best death bowler, Bumrah will be the strength of Mumbai Indians in the death overs and his importance will increase with no Lasith Malinga in the side. Bumrah had a mixed tour of New Zealand after his comeback from a stress fracture and he will be keen to give Mumbai Indians glory.

Mumbai Indians overseas player to watch out for:

Kieron Pollard: The West Indian limited-overs skipper has been with the squad for over a decade and has been instrumental for the team. Keeping KP out of the game is impossible as he is one of the most crucial players in MI squad 2020.

Mumbai Indians past IPL record: 

2008: 5th

2009: 7th

2010: Runners-up

2011: Qualifier 2

2012: Eliminator

2013: Champions

2014: Eliminator

2015: Champions

2016: 5th

2017: Champions

2018: 5th

2019: Champions

