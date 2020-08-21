IPL 2020: Staying with family has put me in positive frame of mind â€“ Prithvi Shaw

The Indian cricket team has not had any competitive cricket action for close to six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with IPL 2020 now less than one month away, all members are gearing up for the competition that will take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. During this period, the members of the Indian cricket team stayed indoors and indulged in routine exercises in order to stay fit. Prithvi Shaw, the young India opener and key player for the Delhi Capitals franchise, said this period was spent with family and it made a difference.

“Like everyone else, I’ve spent these last few months focusing on my physical and mental health, and taking care of my family. So the time I’ve managed to spend with them has put me in a positive frame of mind,” Shaw said.

A different IPL

The tournament that will be played in the UAE will not have any fans in the beginning and will take place in empty stadiums. Adjusting to a ‘new normal’ and the bio-bubble will be a challenge mentally and Shaw stressed on the fact that this will be the key to success.

“This IPL will be a very different experience for all of us, and we need to make sure that we are all very positive when we hit the ground running. The key is to take one step at a time. Our focus will be on making the most of the training sessions we get in the UAE, and re-creating that fantastic team environment which made us so successful last year. We also have the chance to gel with the new players and then set our sights on the IPL season,” Shaw said.

The coronavirus pandemic had stalled all cricket for close to four months. The game started resumption with Tests between England, Pakistan and West Indies while the Caribbean Premier League was the first major T20 tournament to commence amidst the pandemic. However, for Indian players, they have not had a chance to play ever since the New Zealand tour in March-April. The three-match series against South Africa, followed by the IPL was their calendar in 2020 but the pandemic postponed both the South Africa series and the IPL. Now, with the tournament less than a month away, the members of the Indian cricket team are starting to get into shape.