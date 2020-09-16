IPL 2020: Scott Styris predicts Rajasthan Royals to be last on points table, franchise gives epic reply

The cricket fans are hyped as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just days away and will commence from September 19 in the UAE. Earlier the league was slated to start on March 29 but it was postponed and shifted abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With franchises are training and sweating it out in the UAE heat, fans and cricket pundits are predicting who could be this year's winners on social media.

Among them is a commentator and analyst Scott Styris who also gave his opinion. The former New Zealand cricketer posted a tweet in which he stated the rankings of the eight IPL teams at the end of round one.

According to the former Kiwi player, Delhi Capitals (DC) will be at the top of the points table while the other three teams making it to the play-offs will be Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In his ranking, Rajasthan Royals (RR) is at the bottom of the table.

Here is what Scott Styris tweeted:

The Rajasthan franchise, when they noticed the tweet, responded in a cool style. The official Twitter handle retweeted saying that they are saving the tweet for the time being.

Scott Styris soon replied saying that he would be very happy to be proved wrong. He also took a friendly jibe at Ish Sodhi who is a part of the RR camp as a spin consultant.

Scott Styris wrote, “Love it! Would love nothing better than you to prove me wrong. BUT… you’ve got my boy Ish ‘reetinder’ Sodhi there helping you out… Can’t back you on this alone”.

Rajasthan Royals comes out to be a pretty good and balanced team with Steve Smith leading the side and Jofra Archer heading the pace attack.

The side also has in-form Jos Buttler who recently helped his team win the ODI series against Australia. RR also has Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, and more who can play some important innings.