IPL 2020 schedule to be finalised on August 2 at Governing Council meeting

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council is set to meet on August 2 to finalize the schedule and other key topics for the tournament, which is now set to be held in the UAE amid COVID-19 pandemic scare in India.

"We are having the governing council meeting on 2nd of August and major issues related to the league will be discussed in this meeting," a BCCI source told ANI.

Following the postponement of the T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, IPL is now set to be held during the window of September 19 to November 10.

Now, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Union Home Ministry (MHA) have to give their clearances for following which the 13th edition of IPL is all set to be held out of India amid the coronavirus pandemic scare.

Meanwhile, IPL's Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel had already confirmed that BCCI has sent the acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

"Yes, we have sent the acceptance letter to the ECB and both the boards will be working together from now on to stage the tournament," Khaleej Times quoted Patel as saying.

As per the news outlet's reports, ECB had sent the proposal to the BCCI in April to host the 2020 season of the IPL, which was originally set to take place on March 29 in India.

Further details about when the teams will depart, dates and timings of the matches, SOPs, etc are expected to be announced after Governing Council's meeting next week.