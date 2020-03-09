IPL 2020: RCB teammates Virat Kohli, AB de Villers get cryptic in hilarious Twitter banter

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and star batter AB de Villiers were involved in a cheeky online banter on Monday (March 9).

de Villers took to Twitter and posted a tweet asking Virat where he is at.

“@imVkohli what are you to?”: AB's post read.

To this, Kohli gave a very cryptic response with emojis which indicates that the RCB captain is chilling on his couch and watching TV.

While all are excited for the cash-rich event, the spread of Coronavirus is starting to impact sporting events in India.

However, a Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) source has confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be affected by the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

The BCCI is monitoring the situation closely and any plans of postponing the cash-rich tournament are not an option.

"We are monitoring the situation and will take all the precautions. We will not leave any stone unturned." a BCCI source was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken," the source added.

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.