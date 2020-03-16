IPL 2020: RCB postpones training camp amid coronavirus fear

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have decided to call-off their scheduled training camp until further notice on Monday (March 16) due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the nation.

The RCB squad was scheduled to start their training session from March 21. The Bengaluru-side also urged everyone to follow all the health and safety guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

"Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB Training Camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice."

"We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe," RCB's official handle posted on Twitter.

In a statement, the BCCI said that it "will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard".

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

India has recorded more than 100 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000. The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.

On the auction day, RCB managed to bring in key faces like Chris Morris (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Kane Richardson (Australia), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka), Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe (Australia), Pavan Deshpande for the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament.