IPL 2020: RCB gets hilariously trolled by Jasprit Bumrah on social media over new logo

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) launched its new logo for the 2020 edition of the tournament on Friday (February 14).

The Bangalore-based franchise had a strange day with their social media accounts as they had deleted all its photos across social media.

The new logo is bolder with a red backdrop, golden lion and team's name in black.

RCB received mixed reactions on social media regarding their new logo since then with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah also getting involved.

Bumrah reposted to RCB's post on Instagram and said that their new badge kind of looks like his bowling action.

“Cool logo. Looks like my bowling action as well,” Bumrah's comment on IG read.

RCB's chairman, Sanjeev Churiwala, while addressing the media said: “The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore.”

"We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold," he added.

Speaking on the new RCB's new logo, skipper Virat Kohli said: "LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for IPL 2020."