IPL 2020: R Ashwin gives hilarious response to Rajasthan Royals for trolling him over last season's mankading incident

Former Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in a lot of controversy for 'mankading' during his side's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ever since that, a lot of people have been expressing their anger on social media by trolling Ashwin.

On Tuesday (December 31), the 33-year-old cricketer received a late Christmas gift from a Twitter user who shared a photo of a box full of new white cricket balls.

“My gift to Ashwin this Christmas,” the tweet read.

To this post, Rajasthan Royals responded by quoting the tweet and said: “No points for guessing who is adding this to their cart for #IPL2020.”

No points for guessing who is adding this to their cart for #IPL2020 https://t.co/66sYUMosUp — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 31, 2019

Ashwin also found the funny side of the encounter and came up with a hilarious response as well.

"Might well be a good collection for the non strikers who meander along. Good banter nevertheless wish you all a happy 2020," his quoted tweet read.

However, in the 13th edition of the IPL, Ashwin will be representing Delhi Capitals (DC) with KXIP appointing KL Rahul as their new skipper for the tournament.