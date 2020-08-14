IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and Co. pictured before take-off to attend CSK camp

Headlines

Chirag Paswan returns to NDA after meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

Delhi: Woman's family stabs 25-year-old boyfriend to death over affair

Asia Cup 2023 schedule likely to be announced soon, opening match to kick off in Pakistan; check details

Mohabbatein fame Preeti Jhangiani opens up on comeback with negative role in Kafas: 'People have judged me' | Exclusive

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mohabbatein fame Preeti Jhangiani opens up on comeback with negative role in Kafas: 'People have judged me' | Exclusive

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

Know all about Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s ‘Gulita’ bungalow worth Rs 450 crore

Successful CEOs, founders who are not from IIT, IIM

6 food items to improve bowel movement

10 funny nicknames of Bollywood celebrities 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai makes bold statement in giant silver hooded gown, fans call her 'queen'

Mumbai Murder: Man Kills Live-in Partner, Body Parts Found in Home; Police Arrest Accused

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why Bebika & Jad are likely to taste Salman's anger this 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

Mohabbatein fame Preeti Jhangiani opens up on comeback with negative role in Kafas: 'People have judged me' | Exclusive

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and Co. pictured before take-off to attend CSK camp

They will be joining the rest of the CSK squad for the six-day conditioning camp ahead of his side's departure to UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 05:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, alongside teammates Piyush Chawal, Deepak Chahar, Suresh Raina, etc left for Chennai on Friday (August 14).

They will be joining the rest of the CSK squad for the six-day conditioning camp ahead of his side's departure to UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The main aim of this training camp will be on fitness primarily, along with some cricket training too.

Announcing their departure for Chennai, Raina took to social media and shared a group photo inside the airplane.

HERE IS THE POST:

The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.

For the first time, the finals of the IPL will be played on a weekday (Tuesday).

The tournament was slated to be played from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

26 parties likely to attend 2-day Opposition meeting in Bengaluru from Monday

Watch: Chandrayaan 3 launch view taken from flight goes viral

Meet founder who shut down 5 companies before building Rs 9,846 crore business empire

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE