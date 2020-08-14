IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and Co. pictured before take-off to attend CSK camp

They will be joining the rest of the CSK squad for the six-day conditioning camp ahead of his side's departure to UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, alongside teammates Piyush Chawal, Deepak Chahar, Suresh Raina, etc left for Chennai on Friday (August 14).

The main aim of this training camp will be on fitness primarily, along with some cricket training too.

Announcing their departure for Chennai, Raina took to social media and shared a group photo inside the airplane.

The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.

For the first time, the finals of the IPL will be played on a weekday (Tuesday).

The tournament was slated to be played from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.