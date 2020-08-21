Headlines

IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga to reportedly miss start of tournament

Lasith Malinga might miss some initial games of IPL 2020 for four-time champions Mumbai Indians due to the illness of his father.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 21, 2020, 04:53 PM IST

Lasith Malinga, the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League and a key member of four-time champions Mumbai Indians, might miss initial games of IPL 2020. According to various reports, Malinga’s father is ill and he may require surgery. The Sri Lanka pacer apparently wants to spend time with his father even after the surgery and this might force him to miss some games. Mumbai Indians are set to depart today for the UAE as most of the teams arrive in the country to get themselves adjusted to the bio-bubble and also to get match-fit.

Malinga is the leading wicket-taker of the IPL, having taken 170 wickets in 122 games at an average of 19.8. He has one five-wicket haul which was against the Delhi Daredevils but his potency in the death overs has been brilliant. His ability to nail the pinpoint yorker has served a guiding light to Jasprit Bumrah, considered to be one of the best exponents of the yorker in India.

Redemption in 2019

In the 2019 IPL, Lasith Malinga struggled for form and was expensive for most of the tournament. In the final against Chennai Super Kings and against a ravaging Shane Watson, Malinga was carted to all ends of the Uppal stadium in Hyderabad. The equation boiled down to two runs needed off one ball for Chennai Super Kings to win the title. Lasith Malinga, though, slipped in a slow off-cutter and Shardul Thakur was trapped plumb in front as Mumbai Indians secured a record-breaking fourth title in tense circumstances.

Malinga retired from ODIs following the end of the World Cup and he recently played in the two Twenty20 Internationals against the West Indies which Sri Lanka lost 2-0 at home. The schedule for the 2020 IPL is not yet out but it looks like Mumbai Indians will square off against Chennai Super Kings in the first match. For Malinga, who is already 37, this edition of the IPL could be his last and he would want to go out on an ultimate high.

