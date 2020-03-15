IPL 2020: KXIP allrounder Glenn Maxwell's fiancée posts pictures from their Indian style engagement

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) allrounder Glenn Maxwell and his fiancée Vini Raman are officially engaged now.

It was last month when the Australian cricketer had announced engagement with his Indian-origin girlfriend, whom he has been dating for a long-time now.

Vini took to social media to share a photograph from their Indian style engagement and expressed her thoughts on how grateful they are to be surrounded by amazing people in their life.

“Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like."

"Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice – we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people,” Vini Raman captioned her post with.

Maxwell is part of the KXIP squad for the IPL 2020 season which unfortunately got postponed till April 15 due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus across the globe.

The 13th edition was originally scheduled to begin from March 29 with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Indian cricket board also suspended all the remaining domestic games including the Irani Cup, which was scheduled to be played on March 18.