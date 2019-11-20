IPL 2020: KKR CEO Venky Mysore says Chris Lynn's omission was to make room for Yuvraj Singh's arrival

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore responded to former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's take on releasing the Australian opener batsman Chris Lynn ahead of IPL 2020 auctions.

Speaking about Yuvraj during an online banter post, KKR CEO claimed that the franchise released Chris Lynn to make room for Yuvi during the IPL 2020 auctions.

Venky Mysore took to Twitter and posted: "@YUVSTRONG12 we released @lynny50 so that we could bid for you! ?? Love and respect for both of you champions! #IPL2020 #KKR #Legends #Sixhitters @KKRiders"

Lynn during the match between Maratha Arabians and Abu Dhabi in the T10 league, he managed to smash a record 91 runs in 30 delivers on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

However, Lynn's teammate Yuvraj Singh was absolutely surprised with the decision KKR to let such a good striker of the ball go.

Yuvraj raised questions on KKR's move and claimed he would ask Shah Rukh Khan, the team owner to look into it.

“He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great start to KKR. I really don’t understand why they have not retained him."

"I think it is a bad call, must send SRK a message on that. Chris was just outstanding today,” he told reporters about Lynn.

The 29-year-old smashed 405 runs for KKR at a strike-rate of 139.65 in 13 matches last season.