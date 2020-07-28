IPL 2020: Josh Hazlewood says CSK skipper MS Dhoni is 'very relaxed and calm,' just like him

Australia's pacer Josh Hazlewood was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His Aussie teammate Pat Cummins, on the other hand, became the most expensive buy and was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Hazlewood will be playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni in the revised IPL schedule.

Opening up on the prospect of playing with Dhoni for CSK, Hazlewood told WION in a recent interaction, "Again, I am excited! I think he is a pretty similar player to me – very relaxed and calm – and that’s how I play my best cricket, that’s when I enjoy my cricket. Hopefully, we are a good match."

When asked looking forward to IPL, Hazlewood said, "I am pretty excited actually. It’s been a while that I have been in the squad. I haven’t played a game yet but I was with Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2014.

"I have been using this time – April and May – for rest, preparing for other Test tours for Australia. And now it is a good opportunity to play some T20 cricket and put my name up in that format of the game, in which I haven’t played too much. As you said, it is the best T20 competition in the world. So looking forward to it and hope to do well for CSK".

The fast-bowler has not played T20 tournaments in last few years but he does have good numbers after playing for Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League (BBL).

Talking about the same, the bowler said, “I am always working on different deliveries, different change-ups and slower balls. Hopefully, in the next couple of months, I can work on settling in and deliver in the IPL. Under a lot of pressure but it is always good to try things”.