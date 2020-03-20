IPL 2020: Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri names IPL side he would like to play for

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has revelled for which Indian Premier League (IPL) side he would love to play for.

Chhetri decided to hold an online Q&A session with his followers over on Twitter as most are at home for their own safety due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the nation.

Sunil took to Twitter and posted: "Alright then guys, take a little break from your WFH routines and let's make the most of this social distancing with a Q&A session. Keep the questions fun and I'll try answering as many as I can. Fire away!"

Alright then guys, take a little break from your WFH routines and let's make the most of this social distancing with a Q&A session. Keep the questions fun and I'll try answering as many as I can. Fire away! — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

During this session, one of the users asked him an intriguing question of "If you get a chance to play cricket in which IPL franchise would you like to play??? #AskChetri @chetrisunil11".

Chhetri responded to this question by saying that because he is a "Bangalore boy" so it's quite easy for him to pick the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as his preferred side. India's record goalscorer himself also captains Bengaluru FC and stays in the city with his wife.

"I'm a Bangalore boy That should answer your question," his tweet read.

I'm a Bangalore boy That should answer your question. https://t.co/XF0OZxcfwR — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. With over 200 cases in India only, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.

More than 240,000 people have been infected with the virus so far worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities.

All major football competitions like La Liga, Premier League, Champions League, Ligue 1, and Serie A have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Even the kick-off of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.