IPL 2020 in UAE will be bigger than its previous 12 editions, says Gautam Gambhir

This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has claimed that the 13th editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE is set to lift the mood of the entire nation, regardless of which team ends up winning the title or whoever scores the most runs and take wickets.

Gambhir, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles, further stated that IPL 2020 will be bigger than its previous 12 editions as "this one is for the nation".

"Doesn't matter where it goes but obviously it goes to UAE, it's a great venue to play any format and plus most importantly it is going to change the mood of the nation."

"It's not about which franchise win, which player score runs, which guy takes wicket, it's just changing the mood of the nation. So, this IPL probably will be bigger than rest of the IPL because I think this if for the nation," Gambhir said on 'Cricket Connected'.

Following the postponement of the T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, IPL is now set to be held during the window of September 19 to November 10.

Earlier, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel had also confirmed that the 13th edition of the league will be played in the UAE.

"IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel told ANI on Tuesday.

Further details about when the teams will depart, dates and timings of the matches, SOPs, etc are expected to be announced after IPL Governing Council meeting next week.