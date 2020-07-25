IPL 2020 in UAE will be bigger than its previous 12 editions, says Gautam Gambhir

Headlines

ICC World Cup 2023: Meet Afghanistan’s team mentor, who is India’s former cricket captain

'Revealed economic situation of everyone': Nitish Kumar on Bihar caste census data

BJP leaders stage protest on Bengal assembly premises, blames TMC for misgovernance

Meet Arun Misra, IIT graduate, ex-employee of Ratan Tata's company, now leads Rs 1,30,000 crore firm as CEO

Navya Nanda Naveli makes debut at Paris Fashion Week in sexy red off-shoulder dress: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICC World Cup 2023: Meet Afghanistan’s team mentor, who is India’s former cricket captain

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

BJP leaders stage protest on Bengal assembly premises, blames TMC for misgovernance

8 yoga poses for weight loss

Indian bowlers with the most wickets in ODI World Cup

ICC World Cup 2023: Top ranked players of each team (batters, bowlers, all-rounders)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Tejas teaser review: Kangana Ranaut is back with a bang, plays an IAF officer in aerial actioner

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar announces next film on India's 'first and deadliest' airstrike; details here

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

Navya Nanda Naveli makes debut at Paris Fashion Week in sexy red off-shoulder dress: Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner dance together at Paris Fashion Week, video goes viral: Watch

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2020 in UAE will be bigger than its previous 12 editions, says Gautam Gambhir

This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2020, 01:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has claimed that the 13th editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE is set to lift the mood of the entire nation, regardless of which team ends up winning the title or whoever scores the most runs and take wickets.

Gambhir, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles, further stated that IPL 2020 will be bigger than its previous 12 editions as "this one is for the nation".

"Doesn't matter where it goes but obviously it goes to UAE, it's a great venue to play any format and plus most importantly it is going to change the mood of the nation."

"It's not about which franchise win, which player score runs, which guy takes wicket, it's just changing the mood of the nation. So, this IPL probably will be bigger than rest of the IPL because I think this if for the nation," Gambhir said on 'Cricket Connected'.

This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the postponement of the T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, IPL is now set to be held during the window of September 19 to November 10.

Earlier, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel had also confirmed that the 13th edition of the league will be played in the UAE.

"IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel told ANI on Tuesday.

Further details about when the teams will depart, dates and timings of the matches, SOPs, etc are expected to be announced after IPL Governing Council meeting next week.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Car vandalised, rape threats: Sikh restaurant owner’s family threatened over old post against Khalistanis in UK

PM Modi, LS Speaker OM Birla, Congress President Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Meet designer of world’s most expensive saree, worn by Nita Ambani, its price is...

US Government shutdown: Crisis averted for 45 days, federal agencies to continue function for now

'Shameful': Elon Musk criticises Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for 'crushing free speech' in Canada

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE