IPL 2020 in UAE? Emirates Cricket Board offers to host suspended edition

After Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board has offered to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This will not be the first time the UAE is hosting the IPL. They had arranged 20 matches in 2014 to avoid date clashes with the general elections in India.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet decided on this offer.

“The UAE has offered to host the IPL if we want them to. But right now when there is no international travel, there is no question of taking a call on that,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said, Hindustan Times reported.

The BCCI hasn’t given up hope of rescheduling the IPL and is keeping an eye on India's fight against coronavirus.

When asked if BCCI is open to moving the IPL to a foreign land as they had done in 2009 (South Africa) and in 2014? Dhumal said, "The health and security of players and all participants is our priority. At the moment, the entire world travel has come to a standstill, so there is nothing we can decide at this stage”.

Hosting the IPL abroad has been discussed with franchises over informal channels and if the cash-rich event is to be played in India, it will be behind the closed door.

Also, with social distancing guidelines, regardless of the venue, maximum leverage for sponsors (like player meet-and-greets) are unlikely.

As for IPL being held either in Sri Lanka or UAE, the two countries are geographically close to India, and TV timings would not be an issue.

As for Sri Lanka cricket board, it is struggling financially, with no takers for its media rights tender.

The staging fees of the IPL and renewed broadcaster interest could have helped them. “We have discussed amongst our committee members the proposal to host the IPL in Sri Lanka. We are in lockdown till May 11. Any further decision will be taken after that,” said SLC secretary Mohan de Silva.