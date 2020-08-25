IPL 2020 in UAE: Delhi Capitals rope in Ryan Harris as bowling coach

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) have roped in former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris as their bowling coach for the 2020 season.

The 2020 edition of the IPL, which was initially scheduled to start in March, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

James Hopes, who was the Delhi Capitals' bowling coach in 2018 and 2019, will be unable to travel with the team this year owing to personal reasons.

"I am delighted to be back in the IPL. This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy," Harris said in an official statement.

Harris has 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets, and 4 T20I wickets to his name. In 2009, he won the IPL with the Deccan Chargers.

Earlier in the week, Delhi Capitals' Indian players and members of support staff, had arrived in Dubai and they are undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine which is in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The players will also be undergoing RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of their seven-day quarantine, after which all the players who return a negative report for all three tests will be entering the bio-bubble.