IPL 2020: Dale Steyn picks his favourite fast bowler in world cricket; no, it's not Jasprit Bumrah

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn revealed his favourite three batsmen during a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter on Saturday (December 21).

The 36-year-old was recently bought in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the India Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction for Rs 2 crore on Thursday (December 19) for his second with the franchise.

During his interaction with the fans online, one of them asked him who is the best pacer in the world right now according to him.

The veteran speedster picked Australian fast-bowler, Pat Cummins, his favourite bowler in world cricket.

"Your favorite current fast bowler ?", the fan asked.

To which, Steyn responded with, "Pat Cummins, he can buy all the drinks ????".

At the IPL 2020 auction, Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) made Pat Cummins the most expensive overseas player in the history of the tournament when they paid Rs 15.5 crore for his services.

Speaking about their buy, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum said, “I thought he was the best player of the auction...as a cricketer, he’s grown, his body has become robust. He is now the vice-captain of the Australia cricket team, which is a mark of his development. Wonderful to secure a world-class player."

During this Q&A session, Steyn also picked his favourite three batsmen in the world.

He said Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers are the top three in the sport for him.