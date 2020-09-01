IPL 2020: CSK will always stand by Suresh Raina – N Srinivasan

Headlines

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

Mukesh Ambani funded firm partners with government’s ONDC network amid crisis

Highest grossing R-rated film ever earned $1 billion; it's not Fifty Shades of Grey, Deadpool, It, Matrix, Oppenheimer

Explainer: What is Samudrayaan? Know all about India's first manned deep ocean exploration mission

'Naag-naagin romance': Enchanting dance of two snakes goes viral in mesmerizing video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

Mukesh Ambani funded firm partners with government’s ONDC network amid crisis

Weekend vibes: 7 healthy food options for cheat meals

Sore throat: 7 teas to improve voice quality

Highest paid supermodels in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

Highest grossing R-rated film ever earned $1 billion; it's not Fifty Shades of Grey, Deadpool, It, Matrix, Oppenheimer

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2020: CSK will always stand by Suresh Raina – N Srinivasan

Suresh Raina, the Chennai Super Kings player who will not play in IPL 2020 due to ‘personal’ reasons, had his commitment questioned by former BCCI president N Srinivasan but he has now said his comments were taken out of context.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 09:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Suresh Raina’s decision to not play IPL 2020 sent shockwaves to many Indian cricket fans. Raina, who is the leading run-getter in the history of the Chennai Super Kings franchise with 193 caps and over 5000 runs, was a vital member of the team as they aim to win their fourth IPL title. However, Raina’s decision to pull out of the Chennai Super Kings team for IPL 2020 did not go down well with former BCCI president N Srinivasan who questioned Raina’s commitment and labelled him a ‘prima dona’. However, Srinivasan has now said that his statement was quoted out of context.

“Raina’s contribution to Chennai Super Kings has been phenomenal. It is important to understand what he is undergoing right now and we should give him space. When I said ‘cricketers are like prima donnas’, it was not in a negative way,” Srinivasan clarified to a leading daily.

Before this, Srinivasan had said that if a cricketer is reluctant, he should go back. He hailed the leadership of MS Dhoni and said he was unfazed by the whole situation, assuring the team over a zoom call that everything was safe. Srinivasan added, “The season has not yet begun and Raina will certainly realise what he is missing. All the money, he is going to lose.”

IPL a global benchmark

Srinivasan added that MS Dhoni’s leadership was solid and that the ability to stay calm is an asset that has benefited Chennai Super Kings all these years. IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE in entirety due to the coronavirus situation in India. Despite two players and 11 staff members testing positive for the coronavirus in the Chennai Super Kings side, Srinivasan believes that the IPL is not in danger and that shifting the IPL to the UAE is a gigantic exercise.

“The circumstances are different. A successful IPL in the UAE will become the global benchmark for sports in the post-coronavirus world,” Srinivasan said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have sequel? Here’s what Karan Johar has to say

Watch: NCC cadet gets brutally beaten with face down in muddy water in Thane, video goes viral

Sussanne Khan drops lovable vacay moments with beau Arslan Goni, days after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's vacation photos

Girl in hot black saree grooves to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', viral video raises mercury level

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE