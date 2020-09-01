IPL 2020: CSK will always stand by Suresh Raina – N Srinivasan

Suresh Raina, the Chennai Super Kings player who will not play in IPL 2020 due to ‘personal’ reasons, had his commitment questioned by former BCCI president N Srinivasan but he has now said his comments were taken out of context.

Suresh Raina’s decision to not play IPL 2020 sent shockwaves to many Indian cricket fans. Raina, who is the leading run-getter in the history of the Chennai Super Kings franchise with 193 caps and over 5000 runs, was a vital member of the team as they aim to win their fourth IPL title. However, Raina’s decision to pull out of the Chennai Super Kings team for IPL 2020 did not go down well with former BCCI president N Srinivasan who questioned Raina’s commitment and labelled him a ‘prima dona’. However, Srinivasan has now said that his statement was quoted out of context.

“Raina’s contribution to Chennai Super Kings has been phenomenal. It is important to understand what he is undergoing right now and we should give him space. When I said ‘cricketers are like prima donnas’, it was not in a negative way,” Srinivasan clarified to a leading daily.

Before this, Srinivasan had said that if a cricketer is reluctant, he should go back. He hailed the leadership of MS Dhoni and said he was unfazed by the whole situation, assuring the team over a zoom call that everything was safe. Srinivasan added, “The season has not yet begun and Raina will certainly realise what he is missing. All the money, he is going to lose.”

IPL a global benchmark

Srinivasan added that MS Dhoni’s leadership was solid and that the ability to stay calm is an asset that has benefited Chennai Super Kings all these years. IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE in entirety due to the coronavirus situation in India. Despite two players and 11 staff members testing positive for the coronavirus in the Chennai Super Kings side, Srinivasan believes that the IPL is not in danger and that shifting the IPL to the UAE is a gigantic exercise.

“The circumstances are different. A successful IPL in the UAE will become the global benchmark for sports in the post-coronavirus world,” Srinivasan said.