IPL 2020: CSK to start training from September 4 after members test COVID negative

In the recent COVID-19 test conducted, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) members have been tested negative, a source within the franchise said. The players are set to start their training finally from September 4.

The training date is scheduled subject to the squad clearing two additional COVID-19 tests put in place by the IPL after 13 members were tested positive last week, which included two Indian players.

"All CSK members who tested positive have now tested negative," the source told ANI.

All members have been tested negative in the first of two additional tests that was conducted on Monday and the results came out on Tuesday morning. The second test will be conducted on September 3.

While those who had tested positive last week are put up in a separate hotel and are not part of the fresh tests. The 13 personnel will undergo two fresh tests after their mandatory two-week quarantine.

Among the eight franchises, the Chennai-based team are the side yet to start training after being forced to extend their quarantine period.

The Yellow lads had landed in Dubai on August 21 and were expected to start their training by August 28.

"We will start [training] by September 4. We have another test on September 3," Kasi Viswanathan, the Super Kings CEO told ESPNcricinfo.

According to IPL's COVID-19 testing protocols, all participants have to carry out three tests upon landing in the UAE: on day one (landing), three and six. Once all the three tests come negative, teams can start training.

Harbhajan Singh to join in the first week of September:

Amid the ongoing speculations regarding Harbhajan Singh`s availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL), a source in the know of developments in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said the cricketer has not yet informed the franchise that he is not coming.

The source further said that reports suggesting that Harbhajan is considering to pull out of the tournament is not true.

"He was supposed to come here by the first week of September. He has not informed us that he is not coming. These are all rumours which we are getting that he is not coming. There is nothing official from him as of now," the source told ANI.

On August 29, CSK had announced that Suresh Raina will miss the 13th edition of the IPL due to personal reasons.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the franchise`s official Twitter handle.

IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.Moreover, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

