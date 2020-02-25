IPL 2020: CSK shares sneak peek of MS Dhoni watching IPL 13 advert

With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin from March 29 as teams get ready to gear up for the kickoff.

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the cash-rich tournament, IPL released a promotional video. The clip which is doing the rounds on social media, features MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant.

CSK recently took to Twitter and shared a photograph of their skipper MS Dhoni watching the advert on the television.

However, these players are not directly part of the video but are there through images, posters and imposters.

The video has also managed to get all cricket memes which got created during the 2019 World Cup.

HERE IS THE PROMO VIDEO:

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

Nevertheless, Dhoni is expected to be back in training with the rest of the team on March 1 ahead of the official kick-off of the 13th season of the IPL.