IPL 2020 â€“ Chennai Super Kings team undergo second COVID test, likely to train on Friday

Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2020 preparation might come back on track after the three-time champions underwent a second round of COVID tests. The report is expected to come out soon but according to several media reports, it is expected that the team will be given the go-ahead to train for the tournament on Friday in Dubai. Chennai Super Kings’ preparations were thrown out of gear when 13 members, including two players tested positive for the coronavirus. Deepak Chahar and Rituraj Gaikwad were found positive for the coronavirus and have been kept in isolation for 14 days.

An official of the franchise said the results would come by Friday morning. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan also stated that the team will likely start training on Friday. The second round of COVID tests was mandated after the 13 members of the contingent were found positive for the coronavirus.

Harbhajan out?

However, there could be some more bad news on the way for Chennai Super Kings. Harbhajan Singh has not yet joined the squad and there are reports that he may miss the entire IPL 2020. An unnamed Chennai Super Kings official said that Harbhajan has not yet communicated his decision and it is expected to arrive either by Friday or Saturday. It has been reported that Chennai Super Kings are preparing for back-up in the absence of Harbhajan Singh.

The veteran off-spinner’s decision comes on the heels of Chennai Super Kings’ star player Suresh Raina pulling out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. It is widely believed that Raina had apprehensions of staying too long in the bio-bubble. It also did not help that his uncle was murdered in Pathankot. At the same time, Raina has not ruled out coming back to the Chennai Super Kings and has stated that in his absence, MS Dhoni should bat at No.3

The rest of the franchisees have already started training and are shaping up well but the coronavirus situation in the Chennai Super Kings camp has already put them on the backfoot. The schedule for IPL 2020 has not yet been released and there is hope that it could be announced either on Friday or Saturday.