IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings debunks skipper MS Dhoni's departure rumours with a slick tweet

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni's future is one of the most spoken topics in world cricket for the past few months as the rumour mills building new speculations almost every day.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh series as well and not part of the national side which will be taking on West Indies next month as well.

Earlier this week, a lot of reports came out suggesting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was told by the franchise that he can go back in auction pool before the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL).

According to TOI, Dhoni is reportedly open of going back into the auction pool so that CSK can get him back at a lower price.

However, CSK's official Twitter account decided to put a full end to all these fake reports.

The Chennai franchise took to Twitter while replying to a news report and said that they have no intentions to let their skipper go anytime soon.

CSK's tweet read, “No, the nation knows that!”

Earlier on Wednesday (November 27, 2019), during a promotional event in Mumbai, MSD answered a few questions and gave an update on his future on Wednesday (November 27).

Dhoni answered the most popular question and said in hindi, "January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)".

BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has already revealed that the committee have moved on from MSD and are preparing for the future now.

But, Shastri has expressed his thoughts on Dhoni and said he may still be a part of India’s T20 World Cup squad but will make the final decision after overseeing MSD's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 performances.