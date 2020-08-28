IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings cricketer, staff tests positive for COVID-19 - Report

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just days away, one cricketer and several other Chennai Super Kings (CSK) members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday (August 28). As per numerous reports on social media, this might be the main reason why CSK opted to postpone the start of their practice, which was scheduled to begin from Friday, by a couple of days.

While the names of those infected are still unknown, the Chennai-based franchise is yet to officially make a statement on it.

As per numerous claims, at least 10 CSK members in the CSK team - including one Indian cricketer - are among the list of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dubai.

According to reports by WION, the entire CSK squad, including support staff and officials, underwent their fourth COVID-19 test on Friday. The results of the latest tests will come out on Saturday.

They further added that no support staff member has tested positive and only a member of social media team and two net bowlers have returned positive. An official statement is likely to be released by CSK shortly.

With the 13th edition of the IPL just less than a month away, teams are gearing up to prepare for the tournament which will be held in the UAE in a bio-secure environment.

Other teams in Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, etc have all made their trip over to UAE this week as they all prepare for the 13th edition of IPL.

