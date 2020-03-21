IPL 2020: Brag Hogg names the best batsman between RCB's Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has picked the better cricketer between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers according to him.

Coincidentally both Kohli and de Villiers play the same Indian Premier League (IPL) side in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Even though the destructive duo formed formidable partnerships between them for Bangalore at multiple occasions but the debate of "who is the greatest batsman" between them never went away.

However, the former Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner now revealed his verdict on the case on social media when a fan asked him.

“@Brad_Hogg@TomMoodyCricket, Considering AB still being in such a supreme form after retirement and Virat too at peak of his game, Who do you guys think is a better batsman between AB & Kohli, ” a fan asked Hogg on Twitter.

Responding to his question, Hogg said Kohli is the best batter at present and his statement can be backed by stars too.

HERE IS THE POST:

Kohli, stars back it up. https://t.co/JZToh4w6b3 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 21, 2020

Both Virat and AB are a key part of an RCB side for the 13th edition of the IPL which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend till April 15, 2020.

In a statement, the BCCI said that it "will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard".

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. With over 270 plus cases in India only, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.