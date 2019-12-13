Trending#

IPL 2020: 332 shortlisted player list announced ahead of auction day in Kolkata

As confirmed earlier, Kolkata will be hosting the grand event this year on Thursday (19 December).


IPL trophy

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 04:15 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for the 2020 season is now just a few days away and the excitement among the fans to see what players their beloved franchises buy is absolutely over the roof.

As confirmed earlier, Kolkata will be hosting the grand event this year on Thursday (19 December).

A total of 971 players have officially registered themselves going into the 13th edition of the premier league out of which 332 names were picked by the IPL management going into the auction.

However, only 73 of them will find a chance to play for one of the eight sides next year. A total of 186 Indians, 143 foreigners and 3 players from Associate nations will be up for grabs on the day.

Australian cricketers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell will have the highest base price of INR 2 crore with Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews also coming under the same price bracket.

In this year's auction, nine oversea cricketers will be having a base price of Rs 1.5 Crore, while 20 having their's set on Rs 1 Crore.

Associate nations top names in Ali Khan from the USA decided to keep his base price on INR 20 lakh, while Zahoor Khan and George Munsey from UAE and Scotland respectively deciding to do the same.

The 13th edition of the IPL auction will be broadcasted live across the nation on December 19, 2019 at 15:30 IST.

