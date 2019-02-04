IPL 2019 schedule may release on February 4, says report

IPL 2019 is set to begin on March 23. With the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League less than a month and a half away, the full IPL schedule has still not been released.

However, according to Mumbai Mirror, the BCCI will release a 'provisional' schedule which could be subject to change.

IPL 2019 is set to start early keeping in mind the scheduled Lok Sabha elections this year. So, the tournament dates have been advanced and about 20 venues across the country have been short-listed to the host the matches.

BCCI has already said that IPL 2019 will not be shifted out of India despite a possible clash with India's general elections, which are expected to take place between April and May. IPL was held outside India in 2009 and the first half of the 2014 edition was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) owing to the federal elections on both the occasions.

IPL 2019: What we know & do not know about Indian Premier League season 12 so far

